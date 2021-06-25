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WikiLeaks Julian Assange: Revolution Now Documentary [01.09.2020]
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23 views • June 25, 2021
Some see a terrorist... some see a journalist.
This is an unparalleled look at the journey of how one man and his mission to empower the world with information became the target of the most powerful government in the world, the United States government.
From coder to convict. This is the story of Julian Assange. One man and his fight for a fair trial. One man and his quest for truth!
In Julian Assange teenage years living in Australia, he found himself in the centre of a burgeoning technology driven world.
With an affinity to computers, Assange began experimenting with coding and hacking.
WikiLeaks releases over 92,000 documents to The Guardian, The New York Times and German publication Der Spiegel.
Disclosing friendly fire and civilian casualty incidents in the war in Afghanistan between 2004 and 2009.
The scale of which can be compared to the 1970s Pentagon papers; this lead the united States government to launch a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks…
This is an unparalleled look at the journey of how one man and his mission to empower the world with information became the target of the most powerful government in the world, the United States government.
https://wikileaks.org/
https://defend.wikileaks.org/
https://www.facebook.com/wikileaks
https://twitter.com/wikileaks
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange_
Courage Foundation @couragefound
We defend Assange, Snowden, Hammond, Manning & other truthtellers risking their lives for the public record. We fight for source protection & the right to know.
https://twitter.com/Couragefound
Eng Subs: http://www.filedropper.com/julianassangerevolutionnow2020
This is an unparalleled look at the journey of how one man and his mission to empower the world with information became the target of the most powerful government in the world, the United States government.
From coder to convict. This is the story of Julian Assange. One man and his fight for a fair trial. One man and his quest for truth!
In Julian Assange teenage years living in Australia, he found himself in the centre of a burgeoning technology driven world.
With an affinity to computers, Assange began experimenting with coding and hacking.
WikiLeaks releases over 92,000 documents to The Guardian, The New York Times and German publication Der Spiegel.
Disclosing friendly fire and civilian casualty incidents in the war in Afghanistan between 2004 and 2009.
The scale of which can be compared to the 1970s Pentagon papers; this lead the united States government to launch a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks…
This is an unparalleled look at the journey of how one man and his mission to empower the world with information became the target of the most powerful government in the world, the United States government.
https://wikileaks.org/
https://defend.wikileaks.org/
https://www.facebook.com/wikileaks
https://twitter.com/wikileaks
https://twitter.com/JulianAssange_
Courage Foundation @couragefound
We defend Assange, Snowden, Hammond, Manning & other truthtellers risking their lives for the public record. We fight for source protection & the right to know.
https://twitter.com/Couragefound
Eng Subs: http://www.filedropper.com/julianassangerevolutionnow2020
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