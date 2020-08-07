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Dr Richard Cheng on the pandemic in China
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45 views • August 07, 2020
My interview on CGTN evening news again on Aug. 6th. I pointed out again that the medical advice to the governments worldwide, esp. USA, are incomplete, totally ignoring people‘s own disease-defending immunity and ignoring physicians‘ Hippocratic oath. There are several lines of strong research and clinical data-backed therapies including high dose Vit C available for Covid-19 management. But these life-saving measures not only totally ignored but have been actively suppressed. We not only need to fight against Covid-19, we also need to fight this widespread Censorship against free speech and true science. Covid-19 revealed not only a long-lasting bias and incompleteness in medicine but more so in ways that are eroding our democratic system.
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