Experiencing Your Emotions, Grief the Biggest and Healing Emotion, How To Feel and What to Address, Why We Are Afraid to Feel, What Is Fear? Fear and Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published a day ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/mMxng0Cmug8

20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P2


Cut:

00m19s - 09m29s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“YOUR SOUL IS AUTOMATICALLY BUILT TO EXPERIENCE EMOTION.”

@ 01m11s


spiritualitynew agesimplefalse beliefsunwantedgods creationhuman soulsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingchildhood traumasi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healmy fearsfear to feelemotions and fearfear and law of attraction

