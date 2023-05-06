Experiencing Your Emotions, Grief the Biggest and Healing Emotion, How To Feel and What to Address, Why We Are Afraid to Feel, What Is Fear? Fear and Law of Attraction

Original:https://youtu.be/mMxng0Cmug8
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P2
Cut:
00m19s - 09m29s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“YOUR SOUL IS AUTOMATICALLY BUILT TO EXPERIENCE EMOTION.”
@ 01m11s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.