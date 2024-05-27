Truth and Righteousness

The preaching of the gospel that Christ taught His Disciples.: do you know it and are you a Disciple of Christ? Jesus comes only when the preaching of the gospel He taught His Disciples is preached as a witness to all nations. The gospel of self-denial. The gospel the devil persecutes and hates. This ensures the wrath of God is justified against those who have corrupted themselves uniting with the god of this world following a form of godliness.