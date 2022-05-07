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Benjamin Freedman's 1961 Speech Found! An Imam speaks of Khazarians, Mcconnell's Chinese Shipping Empire Revealed!
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145 views • May 07, 2022
1. Benjamin Freedman 1961 speech: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2erHzxd20JrI/
2. Imam discussing Khazars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkW6TNzZRuCw/
3. Mitch McConnell’s Chinese shipping interests exposed! https://rumble.com/v137fii-life-liberty-and-levin-5122-fox-news-may-1-2022.html
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2. Imam discussing Khazars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkW6TNzZRuCw/
3. Mitch McConnell’s Chinese shipping interests exposed! https://rumble.com/v137fii-life-liberty-and-levin-5122-fox-news-may-1-2022.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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