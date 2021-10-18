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EP 133: Healing with Nicole Morales
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we are joined by a very special guest, Nicole Morales! Nicole is a Reiki Master Practitioner, host of the Healing with Nicole podcast, Tarot Reader, writer, and Brujita. We talk all about Nicole's journey and some of the hardships she's had to overcome to get to where she is now, her battles and victories with alcohol and drug addiction, experiences with the Catholic church, the book she's currently writing and what it's about, her amazing podcast and how it's been helping others. Monique also opens up about her "Guided Light" Session with Nicole and so much more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast! We want to thank Nicole for being so open and sharing her personal experiences with us and our audience.

Episode Links:

Check out Nicole's excellent podcast, Healing with Nicole wherever you listen to podcasts or here: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy80M2E0YmI5OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw?sa=X&;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwjQhffC987zAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQJA

Visit her website: www.healingwithnicole.net

Follow Nicole on social media:

Instagram - healing.with.nicole_

Twitter - @healwithnicole


Hear Monique on the Paranormal Karen Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/paranormal-karen/id1355169056?i=1000538661845
Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_

Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
healingspiritualityreikitarot readinghomewrecker podcast
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