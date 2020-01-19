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Patience & Eternal Life
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13 views • January 19, 2020
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on January 18th, 2020. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Patience & Eternal Life"...Apostle Paul instructed the Early Church in Rome that having Godly patience in the face of trials and tribulations is worthy of the spiritual place reserved for eternity.
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