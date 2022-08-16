Ballpark Estimate: Covid Injections Have Killed 5 to 12 million People Worldwide

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What is the number of deaths, worldwide, from Covid injections? By doing a rough calculation Steve Kirsch arrives at a ballpark figure of 12 million.
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/16/covid-injections-have-killed-12-million-people-worldwide/
HOW A $10 BILLION INVESTMENT BY BILL GATES CHANGED VACCINATION POLICY WORLDWIDE
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/how-a-10-billion-investment-by-62fb5f02d91850085f9db06f
Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/official-government-reports-confirm-we-are-62f4c7b08c46a7499d9ad375
INSURANCE COMPANIES DEATH PAYOUTS INCREASED 19-44% IN 2021 AFTER COVID VACCINES
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/insurance-companies-death-payouts-increased-19-44-62f825e997729f499fe44d98
Project Blue Beam, Kari Lake Arizona Sabotage & more incredible intel w/ Dave Hodges
https://www.brighteon.com/8d905116-9af3-41bc-8338-671e066b7f7c