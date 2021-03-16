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A Simple Point About The Scamdemic
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40 views • March 16, 2021
Here a Doctor from the Canadian Health Alliance gives one very simple reason why there is no need for anyone to be afraid of covid-19. If you want to search for the full length video it's entitled Canadian Doctors Speak Out (it's roughly 15 minutes).
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