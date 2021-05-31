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“Parents enroll toddlers in Pfizer vaccine trial”
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260 views • May 31, 2021
“Parents enroll toddlers in Pfizer vaccine trial” https://twitter.com/wittgenstein78/status/1397218790568566789?s=21
They’re coming after the kids now. How could they cover up a mass die off of children between 2-15 years old?
They’re coming after the kids now. How could they cover up a mass die off of children between 2-15 years old?
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