Author of "Britfield" C.R. Stewart - A Wholesome Alternative to Harry Potter!

Great interview with Chad Stewart, Author of Britfield & The Lost Crown and many others in this series. The first book soon to be a movie! This conversation is filled with lots of information pertaining to what our kids deal with today and how we give them back the right to think, solve, and create! Meet The Author C.R. Stewart was born in Newport Beach, California, He has 20 years of experience in writing fiction, non-fiction and movie screenplays. He is a prolific writer, producer, creativity specialist, international consultant and prominent speaker. Experience: He is the founder of the prestigious Devonfield, a comprehensive company dedicated to the highest quality in film production, publishing and education, Chad’s areas of expertise are writing, film and media production, global strategy, and international marketing. He received a Bachelor of Arts in British Literature and European History from Brown University; earned an M.B.A. from Boston College; and is pursuing a Master of Science in Advanced Management and a PhD in Technology and Strategy at Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management, Claremont Graduate University. Interests and Fields of Knowledge Now based in San Diego, C.R. Stewart is a strong supporter of education and the arts and is an adjunct professor at Fermanian School of Business, Point Loma Nazarene University; and is Past President of the Board of Directors of the San Diego Ballet. Chad enjoys writing, world travel, reading, riding, swimming, sailing, tennis, and the Arts. I highly recommend these books! They are wholesome and stimulate such creative thinking! You won't be disappointed!
You can find his books:
Also if you're interested in Inspired Creativity:
https://www.britfieldinstitute.org
