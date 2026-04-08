Lampooning Trump w Foul Language for illegal Iran War 🪱

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Please donate for setup of Christian Intentional Common Law Closed Communities workwide to live outside Jew LBGTQ+ UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella Bank for International Settlements Rule.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324
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