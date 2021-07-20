Aviation Fuel Shortage Could Ground Fire Fighting Aircraft

As fires burn in the Western US and elsewhere the supply of aviation fuel threatens the capacity to fight fires as effectively.Some facts:Jet fuel declined over the past year or two .. in 2020 it declined by 38%.... and the supply chain atrophiedJet fuel inventories are said to be good, so this appears to be a supply chain issue.In the Oregonian they stated "there’s a shortage of drivers as well as jet fuel to deliver." And that contradicts the statements saying that fuel is available. With petro at 78% 2019 demand, and jet fuel stocks being at or above? Is it that the fire volume is that much higher? Meaning 5 year jet fuel amounts arn't enough, but isn't the airline industry reduced in activity? It doesn't make sense.People in the industry say that nothing can be done for this years fire season? Really? That is grim but perhaps it is more over now than beginning, except other people are saying instead of fire seasons there are fire years increasing.More than a million acres has burned in the US this year already according to the Las Vegas Sun.see also: