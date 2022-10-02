Medically Murdered due to COVID-19 Hospital Protocols Kill Ban Remdesivir | Clovis, CA

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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Heidi and Joe speak about how the COVID-19 Hospital
Protocols are killing people at the Great American Revival Rally in Clovis,
California.
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