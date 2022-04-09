A large number of military forces came into Shanghai, the bus station and urban areas were full of soldiers.

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The transport planes landed at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport; many military vehicles appeared on the highway, military vehicles parked in urban areas, and soldiers stationed in hotels; it was reported on the Internet that Shanghai would face military control; the central theater medical team set off.