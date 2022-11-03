Create New Account
I say we CANCEL YouTube as they attempt to hide that China is surrounding us from North and South America as Brazils election is stolen from the people
110 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 20 days ago |

Brazil being the most imporrant and relevent country in S America matters as China tries to consolidate power in the South American hemisphere, leading to us being surrounded to the north and South by China and YOUTUBE IS BLOCKING PEOPLE FROM TALKING ABOUT THIS. As the elections near and YouTube is censoring anyone speaking about the Brazillian elections, what do you think they'll do to if we talk about our own in a couple weeks? This isn't the time to be getting misinfo, controlled info and lies by omissions. It's election time and I suggest everyone out there subscribe to a couple alt media platforms and send these jerkwads back to China. The same China that's trying to OWN South America.. We get to say what platforms make it and who doesn't. Lets start boycotting YouTube the same way they have boycotted us and the truth. Hit Meeeeeeee! [email protected] 



Keywords
youtubechinausabidenelectionsbrazilvoting

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
