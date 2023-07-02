WARNING! A-1 IS CENSORING YOU!

YOU'RE FADING FREE SPEECH IS SLOWLY BEING KILLED! THE NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS ALL THE POWER AND YOU HAVE LITTLE OR NOTHING LEFT NOW. LOOK AT THE NEVER ENDING CENSORSHIP ON THE INTERNET RIGHT NOW. I WAS BLOCKED FROM TWITTER FOR SAYING CORRUPT POLITICIANS SHOULD BE HUNG. HELL! THE BLOCKS AND TRANNYS SAY WHAT THEY WANT AND NOTHING HAPPENS TO THEM. AMERICA IS TRULY AN EVIL ENTITY THAT IS SLOWLY BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN. MUCK JUST ANNOUNCED YOUR POSTS WILL BE LIMITED. IF THAT'S NOT CENSORSHIP THEN WHAT IS? WAKEUP! YOU RIGHTS ARE SLOWLY FADING AWAY.
