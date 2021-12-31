© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual
Follow
0
Share
Report
99 views • December 31, 2021
We recognize the traditional celebration of New Year's Eve and day for what they truly are - religious rituals. The mass celebrations follow ancient traditions. Decoding the symbolism reveals that these are magic rituals that are raising and harnessing energy. There is always an intention behind such rituals, something that is revealed by the meaning of the symbols involved. Since the celebration involves the turn of the year, even the reset of the calendar, what might be the intention of the magicians responsible? Join us as we explore this matter that is of no small consequence.
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NewYearsTimeRitual.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
A full HD version can be found here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NewYearsTimeRitual.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.