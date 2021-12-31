New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual

We recognize the traditional celebration of New Year's Eve and day for what they truly are - religious rituals. The mass celebrations follow ancient traditions. Decoding the symbolism reveals that these are magic rituals that are raising and harnessing energy. There is always an intention behind such rituals, something that is revealed by the meaning of the symbols involved. Since the celebration involves the turn of the year, even the reset of the calendar, what might be the intention of the magicians responsible? Join us as we explore this matter that is of no small consequence.A full HD version can be found here:Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: