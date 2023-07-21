SRF-Scandal only the tip of the iceberg – satanic ritual abuse covered up worldwide | www.kla.tv/26581

Apparently, the revelations surrounding
the topic of “Satanic ritual abuse” are getting too hot. Because now Swiss
Television SRF still recently stopped the transmission of its own documentary
on this topic. Kla.TV takes this opportunity to call out further media, that
cover up satanic-ritual abuse. Because worldwide numerous facts from victims,
witnesses and survivors are deliberately suppressed, hushed up and withheld
from the public. Experienced experts are denigrated and silenced with the help
of a perfidious and sophisticated strategy. This documentary is a historical
reappraisal of numerous censorship crimes that must be judicially punished.
