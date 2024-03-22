Create New Account
Texas AG Ken Paxton Reacts to Horrifying Video of Illegals Storming the El Paso Border | RealAmericasVoice
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Grant to discuss the porous border and its effects on Texas. #bordercrisis #BorderInvasion

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

