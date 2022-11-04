God prophesied that in the End Times there will be a surge of the occult as more demons are released

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). God prophesied that there will be a tremendous increase in occult activities as we approach the End, as more and more demons and fallen angel devils are released from the abyss, before the return and coming of Jesus Christ to judge the world. The lying deceiving jealous vile fallen angel incarnate avatar Jessica in the cloned hybrid reptilian human-looking body is just a fulfilment of God’s prophecy. As these vile creatures like Jessica conduct more blasphemy and occult witchcraft and necromancy spirit guide channeling of fallen angel devils and demons, more evil is released onto the earth, and more wormhole portals are opened, and the extermination of the human specie through the curse that they bring upon themselves by sword & famine & plague & demon armies becomes more closer and closer to their own throats. The Creator God says in the Bible Malachi 4:5-6 that if the post-1960s New Age Wicca witch “Western values Satanism” hippy grandchildren “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” End Times generation refuses to repent and refuse to listen to Elijah who is sent, then he will bring a curse upon the earth. It is always darkest before the light dawns, and these vile creatures like the witch Jessica and other blaspheming hybrid abominations are thrown into the Lake of Fire where the worms that eat their eyes never die. However, God’s children also become even more stronger and empowered by the Holy Spirit, and smash these fallen angel incarnate avatars like Jessica who are carrying out Satan Lucifer’s deception agenda, and mind-programmed cover-up, and End Times purpose, and propagation of Satanist doctrines, and witchcraft, and releasing of Vril Nazi fallen angel devils from the abyss, and “Black Sun” occult Blackwater company wars, and corruption of women (Eve), and putrefaction of society. Then, the End will come. This total evil by witches like Jessica must come to fruition, before God’s wrath and judgment is poured out on the earth. This is why Satan Lucifer is creating these vile abominations like Jessica onto the earth to move forward the earth and civilization to total corruption and depravity. Before the coming of Christ, God prophesied that the “falling away” Jezebel occult witchcraft rebellion apostasy has to first occur. Jessica and these other demonic creatures are just fulfilling what God prophesied must first happen before he returns and sets things right. Endure, dear brethren, and kick the buttocks of Satan Lucifer and his minions like Jessica. God in the Book of Revelation prophesied that they will blaspheme God, and Jessica is that prophecy and a sign that the End of this wicked civilization has come, and that her end is near. You will no longer see her kind in the near future, and there will be Jesus’ peace and righteousness and love and holiness on the earth when he sets up his millennial kingdom. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine