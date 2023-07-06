Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3109a - ESG Does Nothing For Environment, Recession Is The Nice Word For What Is Coming
channel image
GalacticStorm
2050 Subscribers
Shop now
208 views
Published a day ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3109a - July 5, 2023

ESG Does Nothing For Environment, Recession Is The Nice Word For What Is Coming


ESG investing does nothing for the environment, the entire push is a scam just like everything else that has to do with the climate. The CBO reports that spending is the problem. The economy is imploding and the recession is going to be a lot worse than people think. The Fed is wrong again.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket