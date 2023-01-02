Create New Account
All US Presidents Have Been Selected Not Elected! John Hamer
Liberty Monks Podcast
Published Yesterday

Truth Historian John Hamer reveals the shocking evidence of the secret societies that rule the world and install leaders to serve their purpose.

John Hamer a full-time professional geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and had published eight books to date, including: The Falsification of History, The Falsification of Science, Behind the Curtain, JFK A Very British Coup, RMS Olympic and his new work Welcome to the Masquerade.

