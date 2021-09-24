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FULL SHOW: “Child Pornography” On Hunter Biden Laptop According To Rudy Giuliani, As Democrats Admit It’s Real!
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71 views • September 24, 2021
The Hunter Biden laptop story, which real media covered last year, is finally admitted to be a real story by the Democrats and their media cohorts. Does this change their opinions on the Biden family? No. Are they alarmed or concerned? No. Did they admit they were wrong and censored a real story? No. More Project Veritas videos expose government health officials talking, even bragging, about treating unvaccinated Americans like Jews in Nazi Germany. Kristi Leigh is in studio to discuss how the fight against mandated masks for children in schools is going.
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