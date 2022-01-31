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REINER FUELLMICH UPDATE ON INTERNATIONAL LAWSUITS
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1587 views • January 31, 2022
REINER FUELLMICH UPDATE ON INTERNATIONAL LAWSUITS & CONTINUED EXPOSURE OF GLOBALIST AGENDA: “THE VACCINES ARE DESIGNED TO KILL AND DEPOPULATE THE PLANET.”
https://truthcomestolight.com/reiner-fuellmich-update-on-international-lawsuits-continued-exposure-of-globalist-agenda-the-vaccines-are-designed-to-kill-and-depopulate-the-planet/
“…Everyone who is involved in this is going to be held liable — the politicians, the media people, everyone.
The most important thing, as you’re alluding to the European Union, is that this is only possible to happen because it was done from far away. Because people are trying to make us do what they want us to do — people who we have nothing to do with, people who we never elected. This is a totally undemocratic process that we’re looking at, the result of which is killing us.
https://truthcomestolight.com/reiner-fuellmich-update-on-international-lawsuits-continued-exposure-of-globalist-agenda-the-vaccines-are-designed-to-kill-and-depopulate-the-planet/
“…Everyone who is involved in this is going to be held liable — the politicians, the media people, everyone.
The most important thing, as you’re alluding to the European Union, is that this is only possible to happen because it was done from far away. Because people are trying to make us do what they want us to do — people who we have nothing to do with, people who we never elected. This is a totally undemocratic process that we’re looking at, the result of which is killing us.
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