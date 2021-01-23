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President Trump Gives Permission for US Troops to Stay at Trump Hotel in Washington DC
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631 views • January 23, 2021
President Trump Gives Permission for US Troops to Stay at Trump Hotel in Washington DC
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-gives-permission-us-troops-stay-trump-hotel-washington-dc/
Bidens Gave Their Dogs Warm, Fluffy Doggie Beds to Sleep In – Made Troops Sleep on Cold, Hard Floor in Parking Garage — Are You Paying Attention, Yet?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bidens-gave-dogs-warm-fluffy-doggie-beds-sleep-made-troops-sleep-cold-hard-floor-parking-garage-paying-attention-yet/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-gives-permission-us-troops-stay-trump-hotel-washington-dc/
Bidens Gave Their Dogs Warm, Fluffy Doggie Beds to Sleep In – Made Troops Sleep on Cold, Hard Floor in Parking Garage — Are You Paying Attention, Yet?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bidens-gave-dogs-warm-fluffy-doggie-beds-sleep-made-troops-sleep-cold-hard-floor-parking-garage-paying-attention-yet/
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