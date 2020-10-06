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Carelessness or Sabotage Rose Garden Virus Outbreak Remains Mystery
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54 views • October 06, 2020
Oct 5, 2020
TruNews
Carelessness or Sabotage? Rose Garden Virus Outbreak Remains Mystery - Today on TruNews, we discuss the baffling and suspicious circumstances surrounding the mass infection of the political leadership of the Republican Party. Infectious hugs or bioweapon assassination attempt? We analyze both theories and provide updates on President Trump’s condition after a rollercoaster weekend of treatment and intrigue at Walter Reed. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/05/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/carelessness-or-sabotage-rose-garden-virus-outbreak-remains-mystery
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pUD2wlQLO3SM/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Carelessness or Sabotage? Rose Garden Virus Outbreak Remains Mystery - Today on TruNews, we discuss the baffling and suspicious circumstances surrounding the mass infection of the political leadership of the Republican Party. Infectious hugs or bioweapon assassination attempt? We analyze both theories and provide updates on President Trump’s condition after a rollercoaster weekend of treatment and intrigue at Walter Reed. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/05/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/carelessness-or-sabotage-rose-garden-virus-outbreak-remains-mystery
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pUD2wlQLO3SM/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.trunews.com/
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