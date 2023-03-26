WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/top-german-health-official-lauterbach-folds-on-vaccine-injuries/
German Health Minister, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach just made a massive
mistake on-air. He recently went on a German news station and admitted
COVID vaccine injury is 1 in 10,000 with no way of helping the injured.
The genie is out of the bottle never to return again. But is that the
real rate? Jefferey Jaxen reports.
