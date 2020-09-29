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LES ARCANES DE MARS
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21 views • September 29, 2020
https://www.andre-as.com/seacuterie--les-arcanes-de-mars.html
En plus d’un demi-siècle, le pas de géant qui a amené l’humanité sur la Lune, aurait pu être suivi d’un deuxième, encore plus grand, l’amenant à fouler le sol de Mars.
https://vimeo.com/353704159
https://youtu.be/5HjTXZPnYso
https://youtu.be/r3L0e0izKG4
Musique utilisée dans cette vidéo
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Titre
Main Title (2001: Space Odyssey)
Artiste
Richard Strauss
Album
2001: Space Odyssey
Writers
Richard Strauss
En plus d’un demi-siècle, le pas de géant qui a amené l’humanité sur la Lune, aurait pu être suivi d’un deuxième, encore plus grand, l’amenant à fouler le sol de Mars.
https://vimeo.com/353704159
https://youtu.be/5HjTXZPnYso
https://youtu.be/r3L0e0izKG4
Musique utilisée dans cette vidéo
En savoir plus
Écoutez de la musique sans publicité avec YouTube Premium
Titre
Main Title (2001: Space Odyssey)
Artiste
Richard Strauss
Album
2001: Space Odyssey
Writers
Richard Strauss
Keywords
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