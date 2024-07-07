Podcast #14 - Demystifing The Infamous Bitcoin w/ Rafael Laverde

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I am joined by Rafael Laverde who unpacks and demystifies the misunderstood phenomenon of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency so that the average person on the street can understand what is Bitcoin, what it does and how it can ultimately help liberate you from the enslavement of the debt based financial system that we live in.
Rafael Laverde: https://x.com/vamosvigilante
Crypto wallet for beginners: https://edge.app/
Inscribing on the blockchain: https://unisat.io/
Treechat: https://treechat.ai/
Bitcoin Whitepaper: https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
Crypto Vigilante: https://cryptovigilante.io/
