Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study #18 - Romans 6:12 - 7:2
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Published 2 months ago

Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #18 - Romans 6:12 - 7:2

This upload FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.

This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!.

Keywords
holy bibleking james biblecommentaryauthorized kjvaudio biblereformation textspiritual circumcision

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
