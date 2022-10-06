Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study #18 - Romans 6:12 - 7:2

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Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #18 - Romans 6:12 - 7:2
This upload FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.
This
is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the
reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines
Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual
truths are indeed "soul food"!.