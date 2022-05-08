Dr. Andrew Kaufman: FUTURE OF FAKE PANDEMICS! - The War On Humanity & The Psychology Of Psychopaths

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World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman who recently released the film "Terrain" for the 3rd time, this time to talk about the fake bird flu, the regular attempts at psychological warfare and the overall war on humanity itself.
In this video, Dr. Kaufman who has studied psychology breaks down his thoughts on controlled opposition in the movement, identitarianism and what it means to be human.
There is no doubt that we will see further attempts to manipulate and indoctrinate the masses into compliance as the technocratic social credit system is unrolled.
We are always happy to talk with Dr. Kaufman who has been leading the charge against the fake plandemics for more than 2 years now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022