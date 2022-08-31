Detention of Ukrainian Terrorists who were Preparing Attacks in Energodar and at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - 083122

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Operative video of the detention of Ukrainian terrorists who were preparing terrorist attacks in Energodar and at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Together with the terrorists, a solid arsenal was captured.
Ukrainian citizens accused of planning a terrorist attack at the ZNPP were detained in Energodar.
Russian security forces detained what they claim to be a terrorist group “acting in the interests of the Kyiv regime”
Various types of small arms, as well as explosive devices, were found at the scene.