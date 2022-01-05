© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 "WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE!"
Follow
1
Share
Report
213 views • January 05, 2022
SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 "WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE!"
ALL PLANNED FOR MANY YEARS
Covid-19 was in the planning for years and was first created as a scenario ( and mentioned IN this 2017 John Hopkins report!) the above SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 was created and is the scripted follow-up to the NEVER ENDING vaccines, boosters and pandemics that are planned to keep you enslaved to the pharmaceutic industry and the ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT currently taking down all nations. THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE!
FOR A PDF COPY OF THE 89 PAGE REPORT send us an email, [email protected]
What they have planned, THE GREAT RESET, https://www.globalresearch.ca/after-covid-davos-moves-great-reset/5735441
source:
Diana Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6Wcx/
ALL PLANNED FOR MANY YEARS
Covid-19 was in the planning for years and was first created as a scenario ( and mentioned IN this 2017 John Hopkins report!) the above SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 was created and is the scripted follow-up to the NEVER ENDING vaccines, boosters and pandemics that are planned to keep you enslaved to the pharmaceutic industry and the ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT currently taking down all nations. THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE!
FOR A PDF COPY OF THE 89 PAGE REPORT send us an email, [email protected]
What they have planned, THE GREAT RESET, https://www.globalresearch.ca/after-covid-davos-moves-great-reset/5735441
source:
Diana Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6Wcx/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.