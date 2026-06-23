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5 Key Israeli Talking Points Decoded – Video #330
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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When Zionist leaders speak, dangerous propaganda or hasbara comes out their mouths, designed to trick you into supporting their cause. Here are 5 key Israeli talking points decoded and explained.

Shownotes:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EEGpZCrnhy53

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/peter-thiel-israel-palantir/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gEZctu7RYPtV

https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/no-matter-what-happens-iran-wont-get-nuclear-weapons-for-as-long-as-i-am-israel-pm-netanyahu/amp_videoshow/131899643.cms

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-security/2026-06-15/ty-article/.premium/netanyahu-says-israel-to-stay-in-border-buffer-zones-after-u-s-iran-deal-signed/0000019e-cc8d-d9a8-a5de-dfef2bd90000

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/saar-israel-has-no-territorial-ambitions-in-lebanon-but-wont-withdraw-from-security-zone/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/smotrich-idf-will-stay-in-lebanon-for-years-until-after-hezbollah-disarms-wont-withdraw-even-if-us-demands-it/

https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/06/21/idf-may-shift-lebanon-positions-as-israel-sets-terms-for-withdrawal/

https://x.com/tparsi/status/2026405729733849559

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2068719317546307599

https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2068775352508309526

https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-every-accusation-a-confession-video-308/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.


Keywords
israelhasbaraisraeli propagandaisraeli talking pointsisrael decoded
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