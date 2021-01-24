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How Mexico Can Pay for the Wall
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31 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor explains how Donald Trump can build the wall without spending a dime of taxpayer money—and without declaring an emergency. There is a huge source of revenue just waiting to be tapped, and President Trump should announce this solution in his State of the Union Address.
First posted on YouTube on February 1, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on February 1, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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