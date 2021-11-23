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Let Them Eat Cake. A demonstration against segregation. Gold Coast, Australia. 20/11/21.
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30 views • November 23, 2021
LET THEM EAT CAKE.
On 22nd Nov 2021 The Premier of Qld, Annastacia Pale-of-Shite, held a lavish ladies luncheon at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.
The same convention centre that will lockout unjabbed staff come December 17, under Anna and the CHO's Draconian plan of coercion and control.
The people showed up on behalf of everyone to let it be known that is unacceptable, and we don't tolerate medical apartheid and segregation based on private medical choices. We never will.
The Premier didn't have the decency as our 'supposed' elected representative to come outside and address our redress. If she can't even do that in front of 30 people, is she fit to hold office?
* We made the local mainstream media, see here at 30 second mark ..... https://www.facebook.com/96933606722/posts/10158342358801723/
A Frankie Dog Turner Production on The Grounded TV Network.
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On 22nd Nov 2021 The Premier of Qld, Annastacia Pale-of-Shite, held a lavish ladies luncheon at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.
The same convention centre that will lockout unjabbed staff come December 17, under Anna and the CHO's Draconian plan of coercion and control.
The people showed up on behalf of everyone to let it be known that is unacceptable, and we don't tolerate medical apartheid and segregation based on private medical choices. We never will.
The Premier didn't have the decency as our 'supposed' elected representative to come outside and address our redress. If she can't even do that in front of 30 people, is she fit to hold office?
* We made the local mainstream media, see here at 30 second mark ..... https://www.facebook.com/96933606722/posts/10158342358801723/
A Frankie Dog Turner Production on The Grounded TV Network.
#GetGrounded
#NothingCanStopTheGreatAwakeningOfHumanity
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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