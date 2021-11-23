BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let Them Eat Cake. A demonstration against segregation. Gold Coast, Australia. 20/11/21.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
121 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • November 23, 2021
LET THEM EAT CAKE.

On 22nd Nov 2021 The Premier of Qld, Annastacia Pale-of-Shite, held a lavish ladies luncheon at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.
The same convention centre that will lockout unjabbed staff come December 17, under Anna and the CHO's Draconian plan of coercion and control.

The people showed up on behalf of everyone to let it be known that is unacceptable, and we don't tolerate medical apartheid and segregation based on private medical choices. We never will.

The Premier didn't have the decency as our 'supposed' elected representative to come outside and address our redress. If she can't even do that in front of 30 people, is she fit to hold office?

* We made the local mainstream media, see here at 30 second mark ..... https://www.facebook.com/96933606722/posts/10158342358801723/


A Frankie Dog Turner Production on The Grounded TV Network.

#GetGrounded

#NothingCanStopTheGreatAwakeningOfHumanity

Join Roobs' Flyers -

Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs

Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens

Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected]

Thanks for watching.

All rights reserved.
Keywords
freedomaustraliaroobs flyers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy