WOW😳-SAME CHUNK I CAUGHT OF NIBIRU ON 91319 NOW SEEN OVER KINGS CORONATION / WORMWOOD DEBRIS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 10, 2023





Today is now 5/10/23..In todays video you'll see pictures caught by me of newer captures of 2-3 planet x system bodies coming out of new CMES ( coronal mass ejections) from the sun from March 4th to 6th... Plus you'll see the amazing footage from this video is during the king charles Coronation which was prophetic in its own right ( as long charles IS NOT the antichrist) though he is a pawn in the new world order being set up as me and millions globally have seen who is returning as the global antichrist in my own dreams plus others dreams and visions matching bible prophecy in Joel 2 and acts 2 in the bible that states in the last days God would give dreams/ visions to old and young men and women and children all alike. As has been happening globally from years, moreso lately now that the rapture/catching away/ the biblical blessed hope of Christians and biblical judgement of 7 years is near. As I've spoken many times down my videos who is returning just as millions globally have warned on YouTube and all over and it's NOT king charles. And the elites of the world have warned openly who's to rule the new world order and no not king charles. Anyway during king charles Coronation that took place I believe on March 6th 2023, a photographer who took professional pictures of the Coronation snapped the military jets flying over the Kings coronation outside. The photographer had to take a second look up close what he had caught. He thinks he caught a UFO over the Kings coronation. NO!!! It's jaw dropping what he caught and it was NO UFO.. He caught 1 of 2 bodies I have seen with my naked eye over northwest Ohio 10 minutes from Toledo ohio on 9/13/19 10 days before my birthday which is September 23rd...It's one of the main large chunks belong to nibiru ( which is the comet planet on the outer edge of the planet x/nemesis system) nibiru is NOT planet x. Planet x is biblical wormwood in revelation chapter 8 and the fiery red dragon of revelation chapter 12 and planet x is also the destroyer mentioned in both old and new testaments in the bible that God used for the 10 biblical plagues of Egypt that didn't just effect Egypt but the whole world during the time when Moses freed the hebrew/ Jewish slaves out of pharoahs ruling grip leading the jewish/hebrew people to freedom out of Egypt... The photographer caught a chunk belonging to nibiru possibly tiamat as you'll see captures I got of it back on 9/13/19 when I caught the same potato blood red rocky looking shaped piece over my east horizon going down at sunset in September around my birthday at the same time the sun was setting west. I saw the thing setting with my mom with me seeing it with the naked eye go down fast in my east with a large glowing cloud behind it that appeared in my south/southeast sky behind the same ref object. Also fellow researcher ( our skies today ) youtube channel caught the same body only months or more back I believe he caught it around June 25th 2022 only a state above me in Michigan USA as you'll see his picture also. And Seeing a photographer caught the same object over the Kings coronation was a major prophetic warning sign to me, a very huge biblical warning sign of the soon judgement to come globally.... Multiple asteroid chunks came in. One hit in a home in New Jersey. A big one blew over Algeria and pieces flew over parts in China also. Like said many times right now clusters are coming in ( even heavier now) not just from planet xs debri tail alone that's as long as Jupiter's width. But also from a separate planet x system body. NASAS also tracking 3-4 extra solar systems along with the planet x system that invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007. The 3-4 OTHER solar systems invading and surrounding earths also have debri fields. The public isn't being told truth and as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams out of many prophecy/rapture and judgement dreams from christ they will fall by the millions soon when God gives the go ahead for judgement coming. Plus more. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are to see how to accept Christ as Lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8r11T4g_24