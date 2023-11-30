Why 45 Cannot be 47

Nov. 30, 2023 - The DC bureaucracy grows more powerful and relentless every day. Like the serpent Leviathan in the Book of Job, its scales are its pride. They are shut up together as with a close seal so that no air can penetrate—or so it has been, until Donald Trump. As we face the growing possibility of a Trump victory in 2024, think what the serpent stands to lose when judgment comes. As commentator Victor Davis Hanson writes, the swamp fears that Trump will do to them what they have done to him—and they’re horrified. They cannot allow Trump to become President.

