Huge smoke plumes erupted near Erbil Airport hosting US troops!

On this morning July 24, 2026, thick smoke billowed over Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq, following the arrival of Shahed-136 drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force. Despite information from security sources stating that at least 6 drones were intercepted, the billowing smoke did not come alone, as the Shahed kamikaze drones launched from Iran, successfully penetrated US air defense systems and Kurdish separatist forces, hitting targets around Erbil. Several sources reported that the targets in Erbil were warehouses belonging to the US Consulate at the nearby Erbil Air Base, next to which US troops are based. On the other hand, there are also reports that flights at the airport have been suspended, caused by a drone crash near the facility, security sources said. Fires broke out in the vegetation area near the airport, most likely consistent with those seen in the footage shared this morning.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Public Relations Division, in its announcement No. 51, issued a statement stating that "American military camps, the Patriot air defense system, and spy balloons in Erbil have been destroyed. The arrogant and illegitimate American regime will face various responses if it continues its evil deeds." New damage may have been seen at the location of a US MIM-104 Patriot air defense battery at the airport. Fire appears to be emanating from an object inside the position, while extensive scars are visible near the C2 and radar sites. IRGC said it attacked the site earlier today. Meanwhile, on July 22, Iranian state media released satellite imagery by Soaratlas, another blow amid the escalating cross-border military action. The images show damage to a ground support station and maintenance facilities belonging to a US surveillance drone at Erbil International Airport, following the Iranian missile hammering.

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