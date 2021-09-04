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200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL (HD REMASTERED) (ERIC DUBAY - JOHN THOR MIRROR)[FLAT EARTH]
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187 views • September 04, 2021
From Eric Dubay: "Thanks so much to all the wonderful translators and video editors, just this week we now have 4 new translations (bringing the current total to 25) and a high-definition 2019 updated version of 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball. Please help share this video and/or the free PDF now available in English, Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Kurdish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai and Urdu:" http://ifers.123.st/t63-200-proofs-earth-is-not-a-spinning-ball-foreign-language-translations
From AgentOfChange:
There are ONLY Three reasons that people think the earth is a RIDICULOUS ball that is spinning at 1,037 mph while zooming at 66,600 mph in alleged orbit around a ball of forever burning hydrogen within a vacuum so strong that we can't duplicate it on earth but yet the atmosphere doesn't get sucked away – and, ah, oh, we're being dragged by the sun through the "galaxy" at a whopping 450,000 mph...
These are the only reasons that anyone BELIEVES all that nonsense:
1) Images from NASA/SpaceX(FakeX) and other fraudulent scheming “space” agencies. - (can't fake those, right? ){CGI, Photoshop...Hollywood Technology}
2) Public Indoctrination (We learned it in school, on TV and "Scientists" say so – because, they've always been right, right??)
3) Popular Opinion (everyone believes it, so it must be true)
So, you don’t actually KNOW it’s a “spinning ball”, you just have FAITH that it is. Correct?
Yeah, correct.
We were indoctrinated to believe that earth is allegedly moving in four simultaneous curved linear paths at four varying speeds, AT THE SAME TIME! (which is ridiculous to even say out loud)
If one wants to continue to believe in the magical spinning water-rock in the mythical place called "space" CULT religion, then knock yourself out, but don't go thinking it's because there's "science" to support it because there clearly isn't any EMPIRICAL evidence and never has been. The "globe"/"planet" is a RELIGION, pure and simple.
From AgentOfChange:
There are ONLY Three reasons that people think the earth is a RIDICULOUS ball that is spinning at 1,037 mph while zooming at 66,600 mph in alleged orbit around a ball of forever burning hydrogen within a vacuum so strong that we can't duplicate it on earth but yet the atmosphere doesn't get sucked away – and, ah, oh, we're being dragged by the sun through the "galaxy" at a whopping 450,000 mph...
These are the only reasons that anyone BELIEVES all that nonsense:
1) Images from NASA/SpaceX(FakeX) and other fraudulent scheming “space” agencies. - (can't fake those, right? ){CGI, Photoshop...Hollywood Technology}
2) Public Indoctrination (We learned it in school, on TV and "Scientists" say so – because, they've always been right, right??)
3) Popular Opinion (everyone believes it, so it must be true)
So, you don’t actually KNOW it’s a “spinning ball”, you just have FAITH that it is. Correct?
Yeah, correct.
We were indoctrinated to believe that earth is allegedly moving in four simultaneous curved linear paths at four varying speeds, AT THE SAME TIME! (which is ridiculous to even say out loud)
If one wants to continue to believe in the magical spinning water-rock in the mythical place called "space" CULT religion, then knock yourself out, but don't go thinking it's because there's "science" to support it because there clearly isn't any EMPIRICAL evidence and never has been. The "globe"/"planet" is a RELIGION, pure and simple.
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