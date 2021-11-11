The Vox Report: This is War - Time To Fight!



The enemy has been exposed a long time ago for the criminal bio-terrorists they obviously are. At this point the slimy Jewish media and the equally slimy governors who are still keeping this Jewish bio-terrorist charade alive hoping to eek out a life of privilege from their Jewish banking cartel masters are accomplices to the biggest crime against humanity in the history of humanity. Their lies may still work of the gullible TV watchers but are the deepest insult to a normally thinking cognizant human being. The criminals are on parade! President Biden has raped his own daughter. The Democratic governors are slaves to the promise being made to them for eternal power. The head of the FBI counts his millions dreaming of giving felatio to his master Larry Fink someday, if he's lucky. Merrick Garland the Jew liar was put in place because a normally function criminal justice system would have arrested everyone years ago. And Fauci, Gates, Baric and Daszak have still not been arrested and interrogated. So its up to the people who are awake to assist the few in the military and intelligence agencies who know something is wrong and must make a move on these criminals. Time is running out.



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