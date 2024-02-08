Monarch: Beta Sex Kittens, Patsies & Super Soldiers
Monarch mind control, stemming from the MK Ultra experiments, employs trauma-based techniques to fragment an individual's psyche into dissociative identities. These identities are programmed with specific triggers, enabling the manipulation and switching between them for various tasks and operations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.