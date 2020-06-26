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Slavery? You ARE a Slave to Govt Health Bureaucrats
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9 views • June 26, 2020
Over 123 different vaccines are being test. But what is REALLY being tested is your will to voluntarily become a slave. If government can confiscate your business, your job, prohibit life-saving medication, force you to take dangerous medication against your will, require vaccinations to grant you ability to work & travel — are you free?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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