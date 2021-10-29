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Jim Caviezel draws on Ronald Reagan, calls for 'Christian warriors' to fight for freedom: 'The storm is upon us'
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351 views • October 29, 2021
The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel topped headlines this week when he gave an impassioned address at a Las Vegas “patriot” convention urging listeners to fight for freedom, “set yourselves apart from this corrupt generation,” and “be saints.”
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