💥Flash Light - Scenes from the Streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight - Total Electricity & Communications Black Out

💥Scenes from the streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight.
Very few videos came out tonight due to a total electricity and communications black out.
Adding:
According to Al Mayadeen's sources, the Israeli escalation in Gaza today came as a truce agreement was about to be reached which stipulated Palestinian Resistance factions releasing non-military foreign captives.
and:
Islamic Resistance in Iraq has taken responsibility for attack on US occupation base in Syria.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.