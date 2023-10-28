💥Flash Light - Scenes from the Streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight - Total Electricity & Communications Black Out

💥Scenes from the streets (or what's left of them) of Gaza tonight.

Very few videos came out tonight due to a total electricity and communications black out.

Adding:

According to Al Mayadeen's sources, the Israeli escalation in Gaza today came as a truce agreement was about to be reached which stipulated Palestinian Resistance factions releasing non-military foreign captives.

and:

Islamic Resistance in Iraq has taken responsibility for attack on US occupation base in Syria.



