'Putin’s Forces Pound F-16 Airfield In Western Ukraine- Explode Power Grid In Airstrike Report
Vampire Slayer
Published 12 hours ago

Russian forces targeted military and energy infrastructure in Starokonstantinov in Ukraine, including an airfield being prepared for Western F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian media also documented other blasts in Starokonstantinov. Moscow has indicated it would treat F-16s as nuclear-capable

