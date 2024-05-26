'Putin’s Forces Pound F-16 Airfield In Western Ukraine- Explode Power Grid In Airstrike Report

Russian forces targeted military and energy infrastructure in Starokonstantinov in Ukraine, including an airfield being prepared for Western F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian media also documented other blasts in Starokonstantinov. Moscow has indicated it would treat F-16s as nuclear-capable
