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Covid-19 “Frontliners” Honored As Modern-Day Warriors…Or Tiktok Dancers?
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46 views • December 19, 2020
MIRRORED from ShatterPoint TV
Why were these nurses and doctors dancing around like clowns when we were being told people are dying by the thousands? All smiles not a care in the world.
This is just insane. Then we have another clown using state of the art medical equipment as their own personal tik tok props. Where is the management in those place? How is this disgusting behavior tolerated in a professional environment? This is unsafe and completely irresponsible, if I was in need of medical care I wouldn't want this idiot anywhere near me or my loved ones
Why were these nurses and doctors dancing around like clowns when we were being told people are dying by the thousands? All smiles not a care in the world.
This is just insane. Then we have another clown using state of the art medical equipment as their own personal tik tok props. Where is the management in those place? How is this disgusting behavior tolerated in a professional environment? This is unsafe and completely irresponsible, if I was in need of medical care I wouldn't want this idiot anywhere near me or my loved ones
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