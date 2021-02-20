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Taken down by Youtube & Vimeo! Kept Secret Nano-technology in the <Vaccines>?? Judy Mikovits
FreedomCitizens
FreedomCitizens
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528 views • February 20, 2021
Possibility Ultra- Nano-tech with iron core within the Lipid nano-tech in vaccines remains publicly unspoken of, although, scientifically corresponds to a "new platform in vaccinology".

published Jan 06, 2021

1) Arcticle: Moderna & Pfizer: Lipid nano-tech & vaccine injury:

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/12/suspicions-grow-nanoparticles-pfizer-s-covid-19-vaccine-trigger-rare-allergic-reactions?utm_campaign=ScienceNow&;utm_source=Contractor&utm_medium=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1cqdWzwrdB5MD7WtyqEdApiMiZNP2i1mL3FW-NJzHJFavrRtLoU9OUgx4

2) Research paper: Virus-like nano particles with iron core, called ‘SPIONs’:

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-4991/9/2/155/htm?fbclid=IwAR2rC0XqN2qZOaO4DyNPFspFctXnJmOPGx7lZMiR5oSYo-7_CLN3pJFTKUQ

*Wikipedia: Lipid nan-tech claimed proprietary by Moderna & Pfizer:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polyethylene_glycol

*FIGU (Center): Border Scientific Community in Switzerland: https://www.figu.org/


In other words, at least technically, an additional nano-tech i.e. an ultra nano-technology with iron core can be included (inserted) in the Lipid nano-technology in the vaccines.
Keywords
andrew wakefieldtranshumanismnano technologyjudy mikovitsandy wakefield
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