Nitric acid mystery SOLVED - It took 17 minutes..!

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So yes, nitric acid does *eventually* react with 70% IPA, but it takes 17 minutes as shown here. ZERO edits in this video. 100% real time, two camera angles, no edits. This answers the question.
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